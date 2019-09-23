VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six people were injured on July 5, 2018, after Ladarius Malik Trisvan fired a gun at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

On Monday, over a year later, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the crime.

Police said the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue overnight during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

After the shooting, the Virginia Beach Warrant Fugitive Detectives spent 5 days tracking Trisvan around the Emporia and Jarratt, Virginia areas. Then on July 10, he was taken into custody without incident.

On Monday, Trisvan pleaded guilty to three counts of Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm.

When the crime happened, police said none of the victims were believed to have been the intended target of the shootings

RELATED: 89-year-old woman robbed of $5,000 she saved to pay for late husband's headstone

RELATED: Man, woman face 65 charges for sexually abusing 9 kids