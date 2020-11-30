Man seriously injured following motorcycle crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn what caused a crash involving a motorcycle that landed a man in the hospital with severe injuries.
Norfolk police tweeted about the crash Monday afternoon, which took place in the 2900 block of East Little Creek Road.
Officers were called to that location around 1:45 p.m.
Medics rushed a man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that were described as serious.
All eastbound lanes of E. Little Creek Rd. are currently closed to traffic.
No other details have been released at this time.