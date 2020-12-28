Man severely injured in Newport News crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at 78th Street and Roanoke Avenue where a man suffered life-threatening injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a crash in Newport News Monday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were sent to the intersection of 78th Street and Roanoke Avenue around 2:07 p.m. Monday where a two-car crash took place.

They arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries. First responders rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured. Investigators are still looking into the incident.