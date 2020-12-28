Man severely injured in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a crash in Newport News Monday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers were sent to the intersection of 78th Street and Roanoke Avenue around 2:07 p.m. Monday where a two-car crash took place.
They arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries. First responders rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
No one else was injured. Investigators are still looking into the incident.
The intersection of 78th Street and Roanoke Avenue is closed at this time for the investigation.