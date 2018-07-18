CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Chesapeake Police reports a man was shot and killed at a pub in Chesapeake. Someone told police that the victim and suspect got into a fight at Kelly's Tavern on Greenbrier Parkway. It happened shortly after the bar was supposed to close at 2:00 A.M. Police tell us that during the altercation, the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim.

According to Chesapeake Police, the victim died at Kelly's Tavern. The suspect is in police custody. We're told the case is under investigation.

The Chesapeake Police Department Assistant Public Information Officer says the victim's name will be released after his next of kin is notified.

