Man shot at large gathering in Accomack County

MAPPSVILLE, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Accomack County that sent a man to the hospital over the weekend.

Just before 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the county's sheriff's office got a call about shots being fired at a large gathering on Lankford Highway in Mappsville.

Deputies arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Deputies say he's in stable condition.