Man shot at large gathering in Accomack County

MAPPSVILLE, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Accomack County that sent a man to the hospital over the weekend.
Just before 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the county's sheriff's office got a call about shots being fired at a large gathering on Lankford Highway in Mappsville.
Deputies arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Deputies say he's in stable condition.
No other details have been released at this time.