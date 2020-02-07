Man shot in Hollywood neighborhood of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are working to track down the gunman that shot a man late Wednesday evening.
At 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers sent officers to the 300 block of Briggs Street after hearing a man was shot there.
Medics treated the man at the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he could receive further treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details have been released at this time, but Suffolk police ask if anyone knows anything about this shooting to give them a call.