Man shot, injured Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake

They said officers responded to the 200 block of Outlaw Street and found a man with a non-life threatening gun shot wound. He was given medial care and medics transported him to the hospital.

Police say officers and detectives are on scene looking for suspects, so there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.