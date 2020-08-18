x
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Norfolk shooting

The shooting happened on Park Crescent and Norchester Avenue near Norfolk State University.
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are trying to piece together what led up to a shooting Tuesday morning that landed a man in the hospital with severe injuries.

Officers were called to Park Crescent and Norchester Avenue at 10:30 a.m. after learning that someone was shot there. That location is just a few streets away from Norfolk State University's campus.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators still don't know who shot the man or the motive for the shooting.

No other details have been released at this time.