Police haven't said if they're looking for suspects.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that landed one man in the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers and medics were called to the 3800 block of Wyatt Drive at 8:43 p.m. Friday after dispatchers got a call about a person who had been shot.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot in his torso. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.