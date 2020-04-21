Man wanted for shooting leads deputies on chase ending in crash with serious injuries

A man wanted in Roanoke for a shooting led deputies on a short pursuit that ended in a crash in the woods. The suspect was badly hurt and flown to the hospital.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Deputies were able to apprehend a man who led them on a chase in part of Southampton County on Tuesday that ended in a serious crash.

The chase started after a Southampton deputy conducted a traffic stop at 8:50 a.m. on Route 58 near Barham's Hill Road.

During the stop, the deputy was notified that the driver was wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling in Roanoke and was considered armed and dangerous.

After asking the man to step out of the vehicle, the suspect put the car in drive and took off. He drove about a mile down the road before crashing into a wooded area.

First responders stabilized the car and provided medical treatment at the scene. The driver ended up having to be airlifted to VCU with serious injuries.

No one else was hurt during the incident. Deputies are withholding the name of the driver at this time due to the extent of his injuries and want to notify family members.