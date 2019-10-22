SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating after a Sonic was robbed at gunpoint by a man in a clown mask on Monday night.

Police said the Sonic in the 1500 block of North Main Street was robbed around 10:40 p.m.

After investigating, responding officers learned that a man wearing a hooded jacket and a clown mask walked into the business, showed that he had a gun, and demanded money from employees.

He was able to get away with cash before any police officer arrived on the scene.

Suffolk police said no one was injured.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-U.

