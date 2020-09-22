Man accused of driving through protesters at Oceanfront misses court a second time

An arrest warrant was issued for Emanuel Wilder after missing his second court date. He was charged after speeding through a crowd of protesters back in May.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man who's accused of speeding through a crowd of demonstrators at the Oceanfront failed to appear in court again to answer for charges related to the incident.

Emanuel Wilder is wanted after missing his court date Tuesday morning. He's been charged with several misdemeanors after allegedly driving through a group of Black Lives Matter protestors on Atlantic Avenue back in May.

He showed up an hour late to his first hearing back in July after he was initially charged with reckless driving, abusive language, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. Now, a warrant is out for his arrest.

The May 31 protest was one of the first in Virginia Beach following the death of George Floyd.