'Look at the belly' | Man working to save loose zebras says one may be pregnant

Yet another twist in the never-ending story of the Maryland zebras.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The man fundraising to save Prince George’s County’s runaway zebras says one of them appears to be pregnant, according to a veterinarian he consulted with photos of the animals. Both of the loose zebras are females.

“The big one could be pregnant,” said Theodore McKenzie, founder of Save the Zebras. “Look at the belly. The vet said one might be pregnant.”

McKenzie has been leaving hay for the two free zebras and monitoring them on motion capture cameras. He’s the caretaker of the land they’re now living on.

Originally, three zebras escaped in August from the wild animal farm next door. One of them died in a snare trap just off the property, likely from dehydration after struggling for days, according to police.

Owner Jerry Holly was charged with three counts of animal cruelty related to that death, and another that was found dead on his farm on Tuesday.

Neighbors say a large number of emergency vehicles were on the property Wednesday night, but video from Sky9 showed there were still a number of wild animals on the property Thursday.

Authorities said they did not plan to impound the animals.

McKenzie has set up a GoFundMe and as of Thursday evening, had raised nearly $1,000 to support the two escaped zebras.

“One of the items we're fundraising for is a feeding station with a top over it, so rain can't get on it and the hay won't get wet,” he said.