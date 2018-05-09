VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — It was a bold and controversial decision by Nike when the company named former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as one of the faces of the company's 30 year anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

Kaepernick became a controversial figure to some, after starting a movement to take a knee during the national anthem before NFL games. He did so to protest police brutality and social injustice.

His Nike ad features his picture with a slogan that reads: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The President of Davis Ad Agency in Virginia Beach, Jerry Davis, has been in the marketing and ad business for more than 40 years and specializes in building brands.

"Our primary job these days is building brands and growing brands," said Davis.

He thinks Nike's decision was very calculated.

"The people at Nike are smart, obviously. It's probably one of the most recognizable brands in the world. They calculated the risks and they calculated the benefits," he said.

In this case, the company probably found the benefits outweighed the negatives.

"The worst case scenario is that it doesn't affect the brand. The best case scenario is it makes the brand grow," Davis told 13News Now.

Some on social media were outraged by the decision and started burning and cutting up Nike products, but in the end, Davis' educated guess is that the anger will blow over.

"Consumers forget so quickly. Six months from now this will be old news. People will be buying Nike shoes and the world will go on, so I don't think it's a high-risk proposition at all, really," he said.

Nike is the NFL's official apparel sponsor and manufactures the jerseys and game day apparel worn by all 32 franchises.

Nike signed Kaepernick in 2011 to endorse its products.

