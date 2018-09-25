YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) — Marquis de Lafayette has rejoined the conversation with General Washington and Comte de Grasse after briefly losing his head... literally.

According to York County's social media pages, the statue of the Marquis had to be removed from his place at Riverwalk Landing in Yorktown after his head fell off. In a Facebook comment, the county said it was unclear how the head became detached, but it didn't leave his side and statue artist Cyd Player was able to perform some "light maintenance" and put the good head back on his shoulders.

On Tuesday morning, Public Works staff reinstalled the statue alongside the statues of George Washington and Francois Joseph Paul de Grasse.

The statue of Marquis de Lafayette was unveiled last October in time for Yorktown Day celebrations, and had taken Player 10 months to complete.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC