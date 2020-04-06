Park Police search for bicyclist who attacked group hanging racial justice flyers in Bethesda

The young adults were posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter when they were assaulted by the bicyclist on Capital Crescent Trail.

BETHESDA, Md. — Maryland-National Capital Park Police say they are looking for a bicyclist who allegedly attacked people on the Capital Crescent Trail on Monday.

At approximately 12:45 pm, three young adults were walking the Capital Crescent Trail near the Dalecarlia Tunnel. The young adults – one male and two females – were posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter.

The suspect, described as a white male, began to argue about the flyers and grabbed the flyers from one of the victims, police said.

Police said the suspect pushed his bicycle and began to charge one of the victims, causing them to fall to the ground.

A video posted online to Reddit shows a bicyclist wearing sunglasses, an orange helmet, and a gray shirt pick up a bike and run toward the male who is filming.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police tweeted they were seeking the assault suspect, with photos taken from the video.

Park Police describe the suspect as a white male, 50-60 years old, medium build, 6-feet in height, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, a red helmet, and aviator-style glasses.

The Capital Crescent Trail is about 7 miles long and runs from Georgetown in Washington, D.C., to Bethesda, Maryland.