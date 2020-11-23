Firefighters save two children from apartment fire in Chesapeake

Two children were trapped in the building during the fire, but crews were able to rescue them. Firefighters said two apartments were damaged.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Fire crews battled heavy flames that broke out at an apartment complex, forcing officials to close down a stretch of Airline Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were sent to the 4000 block of Jill Crescent at 1:15 p.m. They worked to contain a blaze that consumed part of an apartment building at the Maplewood Apartments on Maplefield Drive.

Officials had to close down part of Airline Boulevard near Maplefield for the response. Units battled the fire on two floors of the building in two separate apartments.

A couple of children were trapped on the second floor, but crews successfully rescued them from the building. Medics took them to a hospital. They're expected to be alright.

There's no word right now on when the road will be reopened.

No other details have been released at this time.