MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — The mother of a toddler who died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub earlier this year pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Miranda Dawn Gilbert admitted she left her 1-year-old son alone in a bathtub at her home back in February. The boy died of severe burns to his face and body from the scalding hot water.

The medical examiner deemed the child's death a homicide after finding injuries to the child's head.

In court Wednesday morning, Gilbert pleaded guilty to non-capital felony murder, and two counts of child abuse. Two additional charges for first-degree murder and child abuse were nolle prossed, which means the charges were dropped, although they can be brought back at a later point with new indictments.

Gilbert is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27, 2019.

