Mathews County man accused of killing his parents, makes first court appearence

Jonathan Thomas Moore is accused of stabbing his parents to death.

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — On Wednesday, Jonathan Thomas Moore appeared before a judge for allegedly stabbing his parents to death in Mathews County.

It’s the first time Moore has faced a judge since his arrest last Thursday.

Mathews County Sheriff’s Deputies said Moore faces two counts of first-degree murder and weapon charges. Deputies said they went to the Moore family home last Wednesday for a welfare check. Investigators said they found 51-year-old Adam Moore and 49-year-old Melissa Moore stabbed to death in their bedroom.

Court documents report the couple had multiple stab wounds, and Adam had the letter "X" carved into his back. The paperwork goes on to say someone smeared the initials "J-T-M" with blood on the wall outside of the bedroom.

Documents said those are Jonathan Moore’s initials.

The following day, investigators said they tracked Moore down at a Lynchburg hospital after they said he contacted people letting them know he went to get stitches in his hand.

Court documents said witnesses claim they hung out with Moore at his parents’ house until around 11 p.m. last Monday. They said Moore argued with the couple while intoxicated.

Moore showed no emotion during his arraignment. He received a court-appointed attorney.