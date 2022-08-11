x
Mathews County

Football season canceled at Mathews High School

The high school announced on Facebook that the season is canceled because the "numbers were not there."
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Mathews High School announced it is canceling its football season this school year.

On Wednesday, the high school announced on Facebook that the season is canceled because the "numbers were not there."

The school said the decision did not come lightly, but the decision was made for the safety and well-being of student-athletes and coaching staff.

"We will focus our attention during this school year on creating interest in the football program and doing everything in our power to resume football next fall at MHS," the school said.

