U.S. Coast Guard, other organizations rescue family after sailboat capsizes

NEW POINT, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate rescue with a happy ending that aired on May 16, 2022.

The U.S. Coast Guard organized a water rescue near New Point that had a happy ending on Saturday night.

According to a news release, the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center got a call at 8 p.m. from a concerned family member after three people hadn't returned as planned from their boating trip.

When Virginia Marine Police and other organizations went searching through Dyers Creek, Mobjack Bay and portions of the Chesapeake Bay, they found the family's vessel, which had capsized.

Two of the three boaters were holding onto New Point Spit Channel Light #2, and the third was rescued by a Coast Guard Station Milford Haven 45-foot Response Boat.

All three boaters were wearing their life jackets and were brought back to shore with no injuries.

"This family is celebrating Father’s Day, because everyone was wearing a life jacket,” said Lt. Cmdr. Erica Elfguinn, search and rescue coordinator for Sector Virginia.

“They were successfully located in large part because of that decision. The Coast Guard appreciates the local partnerships in locating the survivors and quickly returning them all home.”