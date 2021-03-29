Matthew Rushin released from prison after Northam's conditional pardon

Governor Northam granted a partial pardon to Rushin. Upon Rushin's release, he can never own a firearm, operate another vehicle or contact the victims.

A former ODU student who was convicted on charges stemming from a head-on crash in Virginia Beach was released Monday after his sentence was commuted by Governor Northam.

Matthew Rushin, 22, was freed from prison Monday morning after spending part of a 10-year sentence behind bars for a crash in 2019 that severely injured a 77-year-old man.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious wounding and one felony hit-and-run count. However, shortly after his plea, a huge effort started to prove that Rushin was unfairly treated by authorities the night of his arrest which attracted national attention. This came about after Rushin's mother noted that her son is autistic and was not given clinical help after he was arrested.

His sentence was reduced thanks to a conditional pardon that Governor Northam ordered for Rushin in November 2020. That pardon reduces his sentence and aligns it with sentencing guidelines for his convictions.

The BlackLivesMatter757 group caught Rushin on video after he was released.

Court documents reveal that a witness told police Rushin made statements that he was trying to commit suicide when the crash happened.