Matthew Rushin's mother praises Northam administration after partial pardon for her son

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Matthew Rushin could be released from prison as early as this spring thanks to a conditional pardon from Governor Ralph Northam.

Rushin, who pleaded guilty and is serving 10 years for a crash that severely injured a 77-year-old man in January 2019, has been a subject of the racial justice and criminal justice reform movements.

His mother, Lavern Rushin, has advocated for her son's case for nearly two years, garnering national attention. She said her son has autism and was not treated fairly on the night of his arrest.

Monday, Governor Northam confirmed he granted a partial pardon to Rushin that better "aligns his sentence with sentencing guidelines." The pardon requires parole officer supervision, mental health treatment and counseling, and restricts Rushin from driving.

Lavern Rushin said her son was emotional when he heard about the pardon.

“He was overwhelmed with emotions of course, that he could finally see a light at the end of this dark tunnel that he’s been traveling through," she said. "He's just waiting for the day he can come home and be with us."

Over the summer, Lavern Rushin and Black Lives Matter supporters called for changes in Matthew’s case.

“It played a big role as far as getting the attention we needed to the Governor," she said.

However, the victims in the crash – the Cusicks – are still hurting. Donna Cusick said her husband is still suffering from a severe brain injury, even if Matthew Rushin is released from prison.

“If he gets it, I'll be happy. If he stays out of trouble, more power to him," Cusick said. "I’m not sure this is in his best interest, and my top concern is my husband, who cannot move, cannot talk and may not know who we are anymore.”

Lavern Rushin said she hopes for healing.

“I wish I could take their pain away, I really do, and so does Matthew.”

But she said this partial pardon is fair to her son.