NORFOLK, Va. — McDonald’s customers in Norfolk will now have more ways to enjoy their favorites from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Following a 200-restaurant pilot in Houston, Texas, McDelivery with DoorDash is now expanding to thousands of McDonald’s restaurants across the country.

McDelivery will now be available in more than 10,000 restaurants across all 50 states, Norfolk, Virginia included.

Customers will be able to place their McDonald’s orders through the DoorDash mobile app or online. It's that easy.

McDonald’s is also a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders $12 dollars or more from thousands of participating restaurants.

"Building on DoorDash and McDonald’s pilot in Houston, we are expanding to thousands of restaurants nationally, bringing McDelivery favorites to even more customers in the U.S.,” said Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash. “With availability to over 80 percent of Americans in 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada, DoorDash’s geographic coverage and commitment to excellence paired with McDonald’s scale has helped make this expansion possible."

For a limited time between August 28 and September 9, customers new to DoorDash can use the code DASHMCD for $5 off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more.

McDelivery launched in the U.S. in 2017, with partners including Uber Eats, and is expected to be a $4 billion business for both McDonald’s and its franchise restaurants globally in 2019.

DoorDash, founded in 2013, is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada.