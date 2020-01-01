ONANCOCK, Va. — Welcome to the new decade, Joseu Reymundo Mendez!

The Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital said Joseu was the first baby born on the Eastern Shore in 2020. He was born to mother Maida Chun and father Reymundo Mendez of Parksley at 1:52 a.m. on January 1, 2020.

His birth weight was 7 lbs, 13 oz., and he was 20 inches long.

The hospital said the healthy baby boy Mendez will be welcomed home by his brother and sister.

Dr. Fayemi Johnson was the delivering obstetrician.

Shore Health Services and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital are affiliated with Riverside Health System in Newport News, Virginia. It's a non-profit organization dedicated to improving health and saving lives. Riverside Health System is governed by a voluntary Board of Directors, as is each Riverside affiliate.

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

RELATED: Hampton Roads animal shelters filling up with holiday surrenders

RELATED: Magic Kingdom reaches maximum capacity on New Year's Eve