CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — It’s the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. On Tuesday, someone in Hampton Roads could win the $522 million prize.

The Shell Gas station on Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake was selling about five times as many lottery tickets as normal.

Everyone already had a pretty good idea what the first thing they’d do if they won.

“First of all, I would pray,” said Andrea Giddens-Bolden.

“I could help my family out. I could buy my mom a house,” said Anthony Vick.

“Go to Hawaii and help my daughter out,” said John Freiermuth.

Sayid has been behind the counter selling lottery tickets in this location for 16 years. He heard just about every possible scenario when it comes to winning the lottery.

“Well everybody has a dream you know, and I wish somebody’s dreams will be real,” said Sayid.

Some of these wannabe millionaires play every time the jackpot gets this juicy

“I feel like it’s my night. I felt it all day,” said Vick.

Then there is Kim Greer who is playing the lottery for the very first time. She said she is in town from Florida celebrating her mother’s birthday, which she hopes will lead to some good luck.

“It’s her 71st birthday, and I’ve never played. How can I not win?” said Greer.

The odds of winning the jackpot on Tuesday night with a two dollar ticket are one in 302.5 million.

However, some said as long as there’s a chance you gotta think positive.

“I have the lucky one, the one,” said Giddens-Bolden.

