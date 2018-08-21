VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Linda Fedee still doesn't know why she lost consciousness, but she knows she was minutes away from dying in a burning car in a ditch next to I-264.

"I truly am blessed that of all the people on the interstate, they were the ones that were behind me," Fedee said.

On July 19, Billy Stone, Richard Hobbs, and Douglas McCowan saw Fedee's PT Cruiser veer off the interstate, crash into multiple trees, and light on fire. They quickly parked their cars and rushed down the embankment to help.

The men said they bent the car's window frame in order to pull Fedee to safety, as her car door was mangled shut.

"We only got her out of the car a couple minutes before the car went up in flames," McCowan said. "I was just thinking that if we hadn't been there, she wouldn't be here."

The three men were presented with "Lifesaving Awards" by Virginia Beach Mayor Louis Jones on Tuesday. They all said they wouldn't have been able to recuse Fedee alone. She said the situation still gives her chills.

Fedee said her family members have their own ideas as to what helped save her that day - from her father looking down on her from Heaven or God sending her three guardian angels.

"There are all kinds of theories but as far as I'm concerned they're just plain heroes, and they'll always be my heroes," she said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC