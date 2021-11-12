x
Man shot by trooper among many with mental illness history

He was released from a mental hospital last year on condition that he take medication and keep up his therapy.
Credit: AP
Eastern State Hospital Administration building is seen off of Ironbound Road in Williamsburg, Va. on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. Brian Michael Price, 45, who was fatally shot by a Virginia state trooper on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, after a police chase and a crash that killed his passenger had been mentally ill for years, according to court records. Price was released from Eastern State Hospital in March 2020 under conditions including that he take his prescribed medications, go to therapy and routinely meet with a psychiatrist, according to court records first reported on by The Associated Press. (Aileen Devlin/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Court records show that a man killed by Virginia State Police had been mentally ill for years. 

Brian Michael Price was judged not guilty by reason of insanity after striking his mother with a baseball bat in 2014. 

State police say Price led them on a chase Nov. 6 before colliding with a trooper's car.

State police say Price led them on a chase Nov. 6 before colliding with a trooper's car.

RELATED: State Police asking for witnesses to come forward who saw I-664 crash, deadly police shooting in Suffolk

They say his female passenger Amity Jo Grey died in the crash, and then Price assaulted the trooper before he was shot. 

The woman's family says they had planned to get married. The case remains under investigation.

