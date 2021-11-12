Man shot by trooper among many with mental illness history

He was released from a mental hospital last year on condition that he take medication and keep up his therapy.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Court records show that a man killed by Virginia State Police had been mentally ill for years.

Brian Michael Price was judged not guilty by reason of insanity after striking his mother with a baseball bat in 2014.

He was released from a mental hospital last year on condition that he take medication and keep up his therapy.

State police say Price led them on a chase Nov. 6 before colliding with a trooper's car.

They say his female passenger Amity Jo Grey died in the crash, and then Price assaulted the trooper before he was shot.