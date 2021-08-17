Unvaccinated Metro employees will be required to take get tested weekly starting Sept. 7

New hires with Metro will have to show proof of vaccination before starting to work at Metro.

WASHINGTON — All unvaccinated Metro employees will be required to take a COVID-19 vaccine or they must upload COVID-19 test results weekly to the WMATA employee portal starting Sept. 7, according to a statement released by WMATA on Tuesday.

Officials said if employees choose to remain unvaccinated, they can either fill out a medical or religious accommodation form, here or take a weekly COVID-19 test. WMATA will accept any type of COVID-19 test, but the expense and responsibility to take the test will fall on the employee.

The new testing mandate will also be applicable to both represented and non-represented employees, as well as all active contractors.

New hires with Metro will have to show proof of vaccination before starting to work at Metro, WMATA said.

Metro employees are required to have one of the following documents in the employee portal:

1. Proof of vaccination

2. A negative Covid test result that is no more than a week old

3. A request for medical or religious accommodation