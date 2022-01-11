Migos member TakeOff killed in Houston shooting, sources say

Here's what we know.

Migos rapper TakeOff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.

TakeOff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to The Associated Press that TakeOff had died.

11Alive's Houston sister station KHOU reported that one man was indeed dead outside of the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. However, Houston Police said they would not yet release the identity of the victim until family members were notified.

Houston Police did say that the rapper and fellow Migos member Quavo were both at a private party at the venue prior to the deadly shooting.

This happened at about 2:35 a.m. on a balcony outside of the bowling alley.

According to KHOU, police stated the party ended at 1 a.m. but it carried over to 2 a.m.

Afterward, a group of roughly 40 people gathered outside the bar after it had closed until someone started shooting. Police said security guards were in the area and heard the shots but didn't see who opened fire.

Police added that the victim was shot in the head or neck and two other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals.

The Grammy-nominated rap trio from Georgia have had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including their multi-week No. 1 “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

They earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

They also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta.”

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.