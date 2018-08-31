VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The new eastbound Lesner Bridge section will open Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Since the bridge will require all different types of work, project leaders said it would be done in stages.

The first staged started at 8 p.m. Thursday. Shore Drive was reduced to a single lane in each direction, as crews worked in intersections and the median to eradicate old pavement markings, placed new ones, and adjusted signal heads.

Then, the single lane of eastbound Shore Drive traffic was moved to the new eastbound bridge once new markings were placed. Westbound single lane stayed the same.

The final step, once all new markings are down and traffic signals were adjusted, the eastbound bridge left lane was re-opened. The westbound left lane also re-opened and shifted along with the new additional lane.

This work should be completed by 5 a.m. Friday.

Project manager Christopher Wojtowicz said it will take a few more months before the project wraps up. The city wants to make sure everybody understands that the paving of the bridge is not yet complete and that there may be minor items of work taking place even after the traffic is switched.

That work could include painting, handrail adjustments, joint sealing, and light adjustments. There is also asphalt work that still needs to be done.

