Here's what Military Circle Mall's redevelopment plans look like, and how you can comment on them

Three groups are vying to develop the area, including Hampton Roads celebrity Pharrell Williams.

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk wants the public's help figuring out how to redevelop Military Circle Mall.

There are three proposals before the city from three different development groups, all outlining different visions for new mixed-use districts that will sit on the site of the shopping mall.

In 2020, the city's Economic Development Authority purchased much of the land around the shopping area to make redevelopment possible.

The city opened a public input portal for the project, asking people to weigh in with their thoughts on how to transform the area. The survey is not limited to Norfolk residents but will ask questions about what you prioritize in the development.

“It's antiquated. Like outdated technology. It’s like how there were video stores at one time, everybody used to go to blockbuster, not anymore," Paul Ransom said, a resident who lives in the nearby Glenrock neighborhood, steps away from Military Circle Mall.

Each proposal offers a mix of residential and retail space, but here's what each proposal looks like:

Crossroads Partnership

A 15,000 arena anchors the concept from Crossroads Partnership LLC, a partnership between S.B. Ballard Construction Company and E Smith Legacy Family of Corporations. Former NFL running back and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith is quoted in Crossroads Presentation, saying quote:

“Cris Carter and I are NFL Hall of Famers, so we know a Hall of Fame team when we see it. It is the right time and the right moment to bring Military Circle back to life and you need a Hall of Fame team of real estate experts to get that done. Crossroads Partnership is that team.

The Well

From Norfolk MC Associates LLC, the concept centers around a lake in the center of the design surrounded by walking paths, including an 8,000 seat amphitheater.

Wellness Circle LLC

Grammy Award-winning artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is the lead developer for this proposal from Wellness Circle, LLC. As also highlighted by Live Nation's partnership in the project, there is a heavy influence of live music and entertainment in the plan, centered around a live entertainment arena that can seat up to 16,500 people.