A diver for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources was working in the area when he stumbled across a rusty mine floating in the waters off Bainbridge Island.

"It was unusual and that’s part of our job is to look for hazards to navigation, so I came back to take a look at it," said Jim Shannon, who dives down and checks on underwater leases for geoduck shellfish harvesting.

As he got closer Tuesday morning, he realized what it was and made calls into the Coast Guard and then the Navy.

“It looks exactly like the things you see on TV – that looks like a mine, and I thought to myself that doesn’t look good," said Shannon. "It doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen on the water before. I’m familiar with buoys, I’m familiar with derelict vessels, things like that.”

“This definitely was not floating garbage.”

Shannon says the object clearly has been in the water for some time, maybe even decades, according to Navy officials.The mine was detonated without incident in the water after two Navy divers with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team secured it.

Shannon said he was very impressed with the actions of the Navy and the Coast Guard.

Shannon, who is a retired police officer, has been working at his present job for about a year. He has been diving since he was a teen and has been exploring Puget Sound waters for 30 years.

The mine, which was found floating near the U.S. Navy Undersea Museum in Keyport, is not from the museum, according to museum curator Mary Ryan.

Mines were likely used as protective measures in local waterways during World War II, much in the same way that giant submarine nets were used to prevent enemy submarine penetration into Puget Sound, said Puget Sound Navy Museum curator Megan Churchwell.

However, Churchwell said, it’s difficult to know how many mines could have been placed in the water or exactly where they might have been placed since the museum’s collection doesn't include any wartime records that confirm the existence of the program since it was likely classified.

"My assumption is that most of these protective efforts were classified at the time, meaning that individuals working on them wouldn't have had possession of anything confirming the mines' presence," Churchwell said. "Since our collection grows from donations by individuals, nothing about this classified venture has made it into our collection."

Norm Stevens with the Jefferson County Historical Society agreed the object appeared to be a moored contact mine that would have been tethered to an anchor on the seafloor.

Developed well before World War I, contact mines were designed to lie hidden beneath the surface of the ocean and detonate when a ship or submarine bashed into them. The devices remained in wide use through World War II because they were effective and cheap to manufacture.

"It's an old but deadly technology," Stevens said.

Stevens said it's possible contact mines were deployed as part of anti-submarine defenses in the area. Dummy mines may also have been used in training exercises, he added.

The Navy will continue to investigate the origins of the device, according to a news release.

