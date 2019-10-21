HAMPTON, Va. — The Miss Precious Promise USA is holding its second annual beauty pageant on Joint Base Langley-Eustis on May 2.

Miss Precious Promise USA pageant is designed to celebrate strong, committed young ladies who are willing to represent their communities as goodwill ambassadors and become positive role models while strengthening future leaders.

This year, the committee is looking to train, mentor, and educate up to sixty young ladies from ages 6 through 17. These ladies will compete in four age groups and the winner of each category will be crowned as follows: Princess, Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Miss.

During pageant workshops, ambassadors will develop practical and social skillsets such as proper communication, appearance, etiquette, community service, empathy, stress management, and good sportsmanship. These skills will re-enforce the importance of why ambassadors should display a positive personal image at all times because their actions and mannerisms will speak volumes.

Each ambassador will also be trained and mentored on the benefits of well-groomed appearance, poise, and behavior that demonstrate confidence.

The Miss Precious Promise USA is a nonprofit organization that is looking for sponsorship donations. Sponsors can qualify to receive complimentary VIP tickets to the pageant, recognition during the show, and advertisement space in the program catalog according to the level of sponsorship. Sponsor’s donations will help cover cost of training materials, basic pageant attire, gifts, awards, and certificates as well as guaranteeing the promising future of a young lady by helping her develop and refine personal and professional attributes such as:

Self-Esteem

Etiquette

Confidence

Personal

Professional Development

