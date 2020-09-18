MISSING: 17-year-old Gloucester High School student possibly in Michigan

Deputies say Reagan Randolph took a flight to the Chicago O'Hare Airport and is in Grand Traverse, Michigan. Her family is concerned for her safety.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public's help in getting a Gloucester High School student who ran away earlier this week back home.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Reagan Randolph ran away from her home near the Gloucester Courthouse on Monday, Sept. 14.

Authorities believe she took a flight to the Chicago O'Hare Airport, was picked up by an acquaintance and could be somewhere in Grand Traverse, Michigan.

Reagan's family hasn't heard from her since she left home and are asking for the public's help.

Reagan is 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds. She has hazel colored eyes and dark hair.

Deputies are working with Michigan authorities to locate Reagan.

Anyone who might have information concerning Reagan's whereabouts is asked to contact Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Investigator Sanchez at 804-693-3890 or Det. Polzier with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office at 231-995-5150.