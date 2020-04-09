Senior Alert: Police searching for missing 74-year-old last seen leaving his apartment in Temple Hills, Md.

Ellsworth Scott was last seen driving in a blue Hyundai on Monday evening.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Virginia State Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man who was last spotted on Thursday evening leaving his apartment in Temple Hills, Md.

Ellsworth Scott was last spotted in at his home on 23rd Parkway around 7 p.m., police said. He was last seen driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags: UYP8387.

Police said they do not have any information on where Scott was driving.

Scott suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety, VSP said.

Scott was last seen wearing glasses, a burgundy long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and burgundy Adidas shoes, police said.

He is described as a black man with brown eyes and is bald. He weighs about 170 pounds and is 5'6".