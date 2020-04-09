Senior Alert: Police searching for missing 74-year-old last seen leaving his apartment in Temple Hills, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Virginia State Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man who was last spotted on Thursday evening leaving his apartment in Temple Hills, Md.
Ellsworth Scott was last spotted in at his home on 23rd Parkway around 7 p.m., police said. He was last seen driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags: UYP8387.
Police said they do not have any information on where Scott was driving.
Scott suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety, VSP said.
Scott was last seen wearing glasses, a burgundy long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and burgundy Adidas shoes, police said.
He is described as a black man with brown eyes and is bald. He weighs about 170 pounds and is 5'6".
Anyone with information about Scott's whereabouts is urged to contact the Prince George's County Police Department at 301-352-1200. For more information on his disappearance, click here.