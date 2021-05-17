MISSING: Chesapeake police call 61-year-old woman's disappearance 'suspicious'

Police say Laura Miles' car was found away from her home and workplace and in a place that people don't often visit. They call these circumstances "suspicious."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said the circumstances surrounding a 61-year-old woman's disappearance are "suspicious."

Authorities said Laura Miles, 61, disappeared Monday morning. Her car was found away from her home and workplace. Police also noted that it's in a location that's not normally frequented.

Police also said they don't think she has her diabetes medication with her. They're asking for the public's help to find her.

No other details have been released, including where exactly her car was found.