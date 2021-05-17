MISSING: Chesapeake police call 61-year-old woman's disappearance 'suspicious'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said the circumstances surrounding a 61-year-old woman's disappearance are "suspicious."
Authorities said Laura Miles, 61, disappeared Monday morning. Her car was found away from her home and workplace. Police also noted that it's in a location that's not normally frequented.
Police also said they don't think she has her diabetes medication with her. They're asking for the public's help to find her.
No other details have been released, including where exactly her car was found.
If anyone knows anything about Ms. Miles' disappearance, they're being urged to call Chesapeake Police.