Elizabeth City police said the boy was last seen around 4:30 p.m.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said Kai'shaun Owens was wearing a blue shirt and grey jogger sweatpants when he was last seen.

Owens is 5'5" and weighs around 150 pounds. Where he was last seen and his age were not released.