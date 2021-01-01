MISSING: Emporia police searching for 16-year-old girl

Aaliyah Renee Smith left home on Dec. 31 to go to a Dollar General store but never returned home.

EMPORIA, Va. — Emporia police need to public's help to find a teenage girl who went missing on New Year's Eve.

Aaliyah Renee Smith, 16, disappeared after she left home Thursday afternoon. Police say she was headed to a Dollar General on Commonwealth Boulevard, but never came back home.

Smith is 4'11" and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, white t-shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored Nike sneakers.