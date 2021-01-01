MISSING: Emporia police searching for 16-year-old girl

EMPORIA, Va. — Emporia police need to public's help to find a teenage girl who went missing on New Year's Eve.
Aaliyah Renee Smith, 16, disappeared after she left home Thursday afternoon. Police say she was headed to a Dollar General on Commonwealth Boulevard, but never came back home.
Smith is 4'11" and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, white t-shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored Nike sneakers.
Anyone with any information on Smith is encouraged to reach out to Emporia Police at 434-634-7320.