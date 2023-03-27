Franklin teen escapes while being taken into custody

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police need your help finding a missing teenager.
16-year-old Jymarcus Sneed was last seen in the 600 block of Charles Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police say they were trying to take him into custody on a Juvenile Detention Order when he broke free from officers and ran away.
Virginia state police troopers tried to track him using K-9s but were unsuccessful.
Jymarcus is 5'7" tall, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
If you see him or know where he is, call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.