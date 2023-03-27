Franklin teen escapes while being taken into custody

Franklin Police say they were trying to take him into custody on a Juvenile Detention Order when he broke free from officers and ran away.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police need your help finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Jymarcus Sneed was last seen in the 600 block of Charles Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police say they were trying to take him into custody on a Juvenile Detention Order when he broke free from officers and ran away.

Virginia state police troopers tried to track him using K-9s but were unsuccessful.

Jymarcus is 5'7" tall, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.