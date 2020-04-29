Missing Gloucester man said to be suffering from anxiety, depression

Thomas Matthews, 67, was last seen Monday morning. A spokesman for the sheriff's office said they are worried for his well being.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating Thomas Matthews, 67, of Adner Road.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said they are worried for Matthews' well being. He went missing Monday morning, and the sheriff's office said he was suffering from some anxiety and depression.

Matthews hasn't been seen in 48 hours, despite searches conducted over the last 48 hours by the Hampton Police (K-9 Unit), Virginia Marine Police (Aviation Unit), York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York County Fire and Life Safety (Drone Unit), in partnership with the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service.

They searched nearly 500 square acres of the forested area near Matthews' home.

Matthews is a slim man about 6 feet tall, with white/gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray or olive hooded jacket, dark work boots and a blue ball cap.