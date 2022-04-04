'Our hearts are full' | Family of Indianapolis couple found in Nevada thanks searchers, supporters

Example video title will go here for this video

Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.

How you can help

Family members say Ronnie Barker's body will return to Indiana on Friday, April 15 on a 3:30 p.m. flight to Indianapolis International Airport. A short time later, a hearse will meet members of Indiana's Patriot Guard at the airport's cell phone lot. Members of the organization will provide an escort to the funeral home, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. The family says people are welcome to join the gathering at the cell phone lot and can participate in the procession.

Earlier Tuesday, search crews found the Barkers' RV stuck in the mud, but the couple and the SUV they had been towing behind the RV were not at the scene. Hours later, they were found a couple miles away in the mountains.

Beverly Barker was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Ronnie Barker is deceased, according to a family member. His wife was found alive and was transported to Reno for medical care.

Family members tell 13News Ronnie and Beverly Barker were found Tuesday evening on a mountain west of Silver Peak, about 3 1/2 hours northwest of Las Vegas.

An Indianapolis man, who has been missing for more than a week during an RV trip in Nevada with his wife, has died.

Ronnie and Beverly's disappearance :

When they weren't traveling the country by RV, Ronnie and Beverly Barker usually had it parked in the driveway of their west Indianapolis home.

“That’s the one thing Ronnie looked forward to when he retired. He wanted to be able to travel. He liked to travel," said daughter Lynn Bledsoe.

The Barkers left on another cross-country trip last month and were supposed to come home to Indianapolis this week. Instead, their family said they disappeared last Sunday in Nevada and haven’t been seen or heard from since.

It’s like they’ve disappeared off the face of the earth.

“They have vanished, literally, into thin air," said the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Whaley.

Somewhere, last Sunday night, along Highway 95 in the Nevada desert, that’s the last time the Barker’s RV was seen on the highway near a place called Luning.

“It was caught on a home surveillance camera going down 95," explained Whaley.

That was at 6:05 p.m. on March 27. A short time later, cell phone towers picked up the last recorded ping of the couple’s cell phones.

“The last hard ping was in Coledale, which is south of Luning," said Whaley.

After that, the Barkers' daughters don’t know what happened to their parents or if they even made it any further down the highway.

“It’s all flat. It’s all desert. So where did they go? Where did they go? They’re out in the middle of the desert. You can see for miles and a 32-foot RV, towing a car, literally vanishes into thin air. Where did they go?" Whaley asked, her eyes tearing up.

“The thought of them not calling anybody, it’s not them," said Whaley, crying. “They would have called and when they fall off the face of the earth, there’s a problem."

What kind of problem, though, the Barkers' daughters don’t know.

Did the couple take a wrong turn and get stranded, outside of cell service or did something else happen?

Both have diabetes and are not in the best of health. Ronnie is a cancer survivor.

“I know they at least have medicine through the 8th," said Bledsoe, explaining that there’s been no activity on their parents’ bank cards since last Sunday, when they got gas in Stagecoach, Nevada.

“It’s really difficult to imagine what could have happened," Bledsoe said.