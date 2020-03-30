Missing man in James City County considered endangered

Damian Hall, 22, hasn't been seen since March 27 and police say he is endangered and in need of medication.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a 22-year-old man who went missing last week and is considered endangered.

James City County authorities are working to find Damian Hall, who was last seen on Friday, March 27. Hall left his home in the 4600 block of Cedar Point Lane and hasn't been seen since.

The 22-year-old is considered endangered and in need of medication. However, he is not considered a danger to the public.