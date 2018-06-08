Sheriff's deputies said a man who needs medication for health issues was found safe Tuesday, two days after he disappeared in Tabb.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office's Facebook page featured pictures of 47-year-old Gregory Harvey. The post said Harvey last was seen around 3 p.m. near Tide Mill Road and Moores Creek Drive on August 5. Harvey is around 5'4" tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Although the pictures included in the post featured a mustache, the sheriff's office said Harvey no longer has one.

Deputies asked people in Tabb to check their property including sheds, vehicles, boats, etc.

