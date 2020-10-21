MISSING: Newport News police searching for 69-year-old woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police need the public's help finding a 69-year-old woman who went missing out of Newport News Tuesday night.
Authorities say Lillian McNeil was last seen on Oct. 20 in the 300 block of Main Street around 10:30 p.m.
She's 5'4" and 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with white sleeves, and a blue knit or turban-style hat.
She was also seen carrying a white pillowcase. Police consider Ms. Lillian as an endangered, missing adult as they work to locate her.
If anyone sees Ms. McNeil or knows her whereabouts, they're asked to call the Newport News Police Department non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.