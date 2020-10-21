MISSING: Newport News police searching for 69-year-old woman

Police are trying to locate 69-year-old Lillian McNeil who was last seen the night of Oct. 20 on Main Street.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police need the public's help finding a 69-year-old woman who went missing out of Newport News Tuesday night.

Authorities say Lillian McNeil was last seen on Oct. 20 in the 300 block of Main Street around 10:30 p.m.

She's 5'4" and 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with white sleeves, and a blue knit or turban-style hat.

She was also seen carrying a white pillowcase. Police consider Ms. Lillian as an endangered, missing adult as they work to locate her.