MISSING: Norfolk detectives searching for 29-year-old woman

Police say Diana Epperson suffers from emotional disorders and may be in need of medication.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are working to find a woman who was last seen getting on a bus last week and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Diana Epperson, 29, was seen getting on a bus on Wood Street on Friday, April 17 before going missing. Epperson is 5'4" and 200 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Authorities note that Ms. Epperson suffers from emotional disorders and may be in need of medication.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Norfolk Police Department non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.