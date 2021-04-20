x
MISSING: Norfolk police looking for 16-year-old girl

Police believe Alexis Emory might be heading to West Virginia. She was last seen in Norfolk and Roanoke on April 18.
Credit: Norfolk Police Department
Alexis Emory was last seen in Norfolk on April 18, 2021. Police believe she might be heading to West Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who ran away and hasn't been seen for two days.

Alexis M. Emory was last seen on the morning of April 18 in Norfolk. She was also spotted in Roanoke that same day.

Alexis is around 5'5", weighs 135 pounds and has short red hair and hazel eyes. She has braces and might be carrying a large hiking bag.

Police believe she's heading to the neighboring state of West Virginia.

Anyone who may have seen Emory or has any information about her current location is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

