MISSING: Norfolk police searching for 27-year-old man

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for the public's help locating a man who's been missing for a week.
Weldon K. Bett, 27, was last seen on Dec. 14 around 7:45 a.m. at the Janaf Shopping Center on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.
Bett is 5'4" and 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing blue jeans and a short-sleeved, white collared shirt when he was last seen.
Detectives are concerned for Bett's well-being.
Anyone with any information on Bett's whereabouts is asked to call 757-441-5610.