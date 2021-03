17-year-old Brisa Cortes-Balenica was last seen in the 200 block of Homestead Road around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Police in Franklin are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

17-year-old Brisa Cortes-Balenica was last seen in the 200 block of Homestead Road around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

Brisa is described as being 5'4" tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

No other information was available.