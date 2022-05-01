x
Missing Virginia Beach man with dementia considered endangered

Kelsey "Ed" Brown, around 80 years old, was last seen at the Sandler Center seeing a show with friends on April 30.
Credit: Virginia Beach Police Department
Brown, pictured above, is missing and considered endangered.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man. 

Kelsey "Ed" Brown, around 80 years old, was last seen at the Sandler Center seeing a show with friends on April 30. He got up and left during intermission, which was around 10:30 p.m. 

He's 5'10', around 190 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to investigators. He was last seen wearing blue slacks and a gray jacket. 

Brown is not known to have any family, and he suffers from dementia. 

He was last known to be walking in the Virginia Beach Town Center Area. 

If you see him or have seen him, contact an on-duty detective at 757-385-4023, or you can call the non-emergency line at 757-385-5000.

