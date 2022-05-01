Missing Virginia Beach man with dementia considered endangered

Kelsey "Ed" Brown, around 80 years old, was last seen at the Sandler Center seeing a show with friends on April 30.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Kelsey "Ed" Brown, around 80 years old, was last seen at the Sandler Center seeing a show with friends on April 30. He got up and left during intermission, which was around 10:30 p.m.

He's 5'10', around 190 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to investigators. He was last seen wearing blue slacks and a gray jacket.

Brown is not known to have any family, and he suffers from dementia.

He was last known to be walking in the Virginia Beach Town Center Area.